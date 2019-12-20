Have A Bit Of Time In Mysore? Head To North Avenue To Unwind

Mysore is pretty underrated if you ask us, and on our recent trip to Mysore, we discovered North Avenue. Located next to the Infosys campus, North Avenue is actually a club, event space, and socialising spot. To get full benefits, of course you’ll need to be a member, but you can avail certain facilities, if you know a member. For non-members who don’t know any, just head to their lounge pub. They serve regular bar fare and finger food. The stuffed mushrooms, crispy corn dish, and chilli garlic potatoes are good options. For something more substantial, try their ghee roast. With a view of the pool, garden, and the gloriously empty skyline, just sip on those Margaritas with your friends on the ground or first floor.

There’s also an event space for intimate functions (get togethers, parties, and the like), and a sprawling lawn, which we saw being used for a photo shoot. Do note that being a club, they do have entry restrictions regardless of your membership (or lack thereof); wear covered shoes, avoid shorts (especially the sports kind), and stags won’t be allowed. Certain sections of the pub are accessible to members only.