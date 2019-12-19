Plants & Pots: Get Green At This Nursery On Sarjapur Main Road

Located on Sarjapur main road, Najmi is a nursery that sells exotic plants, bonsai and cactus (for those of us who want low maintenance plants). With creepers and hanging planters, this will become your go-to for cheap and beautiful plants. Pick up aloe-vera and DIY an organic face mask. Grow a Bonsai tree on your bedside table if you like to have nature around you. Their space is an open area with a basic compound wall around it, so keep an eye out for their sign board that says ‘Najmi Nursery & Cement Flower Pot’.

Apart from plants, they sell basic terracotta and plastic pots in funky patterns. Get hanging pots so you could use it to make a vertical garden in your balcony, and pick up some organic seeds for that long standing plan of your kitchen garden with tomatoes and herbs. If you have a lawn and need tools, fertiliser and pesticides, be sure to ask them. With rates for plants going as low as INR 20, this will become a frequent haunt to add greenery (or pops of colour with flowers) to your space. They also customise pots and planters so if you're working with a certain aesthetic, get creative!