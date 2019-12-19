Snack Time? Head To This Store To Load Up On Imported Snacks And Chocolates

We've all been there, where we've asked our friends and relatives to get us chocolates and snacks from their trip abroad. Now, you don't have to ask anymore - just head to Namo Nuts 'N Bites in Marathahalli and get all your snack cravings sorted.

The moment you enter, you'll find the store stocked from floor to ceiling with all manner of sweets and savoury goodies. From Indian snacks like dates, nuts and fried jackfruit to the more exotic (read: foreign-origin) snacks like Lays Stax, Monster Energy Drinks, Lindt chocolates, Pringles, Chewits, Fiesta Cocktail Mixes and Hershey's, you'll find yourself spoilt for choice here.

For those of you who enjoy cooking, they have a variety of dips, cheeses, oils, butter and condiments for your table. We even found products from Phalada Pure And Sure on their shelves - so if you feel guilty about binge shopping for snacks, just grab a millet mix to make up for the whole thing (it totally negates everything!). In case you don't live in Marathahalli, you can always ask them to Dunzo your products to you. You can also get custom gift hampers from here - all you have to do is go there (or call the store) and give them a list of things you'd like to add in your hamper - and that's it, they'll make sure to deliver it to your gift recipient!