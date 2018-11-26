Grand Banarasis And Funky Synthetics: This Fabulous Store, On Comm Street, Has Fabric Starting At Just INR 55

Around eight months old, Nandi Fabs is a two-storied fabric paradise. On the first level, you are greeted with bolts of funky synthetics that feature elephants and pretty floral prints. If you are gearing up for a wedding, we recommend that you turn your attention to the shelves on the right. Here, you’ll be able to source everything from netted fabric with heavy embroidery work and delicate organza that can be turned into artful gowns.

Do wander upstairs for the prettiest Banarasis. Unlike many stores, in the vicinity, the Banarasis here are grand and feature unique prints. They also have plenty of fabrics for sherwanis. The best bit is that you don’t have to wander around to complete your suit set. The store stocks fabrics for salwars and you can even pick up dupattas here. They also offer tailoring service. Prices start at INR 55, for the fabrics, but expect to pay INR 700 and above for the prettier stuff.