Ditch Your Car For A Cycle On Your Next Trip To The Picturesque Nandi Hills

When Bangaloreans want to escape the city for a quickie getaway, Nandi Hills has always come to our aid. And if you are done doing the tried and tested — hauling yourself up there in car or a bike — it’s time to switch things up! Cycling to Nandi Hills is the hot, new thing. And if you are making a trip there on a weekend, you’ll encounter plenty of cyclists on the sloping roads.

If you’d like to hop onto the bandwagon, there are a few ways you can go about planning a trip. And though you don’t have to be an expert cyclist to conquer Nandi Hills, it will help if you build up a bit of stamina to navigate the tricky curves and bends.