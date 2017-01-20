Ditch Your Car For A Cycle On Your Next Trip To The Picturesque Nandi Hills

Right in Banglore’s backyard, Nandi Hills is ideal for a one-day getaway. For a slice of adventure on your next trip, pedal your way to the top either by renting out a set of wheels or signing up for a group experience. Here’s how!
Hot Wheels
When Bangaloreans want to escape the city for a quickie getaway, Nandi Hills has always come to our aid. And if you are done doing the tried and tested — hauling yourself up there in car or a bike — it’s time to switch things up! Cycling to Nandi Hills is the hot, new thing. And if you are making a trip there on a weekend, you’ll encounter plenty of cyclists on the sloping roads.
If you’d like to hop onto the bandwagon, there are a few ways you can go about planning a trip. And though you don’t have to be an expert cyclist to conquer Nandi Hills, it will help if you build up a bit of stamina to navigate the tricky curves and bends.
Tour De Nandi
For those of you who’d like to go solo or with just a bunch of your pals, the best option would be to hire out cycles from iCycle. They offer wheels that are perfect for hills and mountains. And you can make an online booking {you’ll have to pick the cycles up from their studio or you can specify a delivery address}. iCycle also has a dedicated stand at Nandi Hills itself and you can rent out bikes and gear at an hourly rate. This plan is perfect for those of you who’d prefer an itinerary that’s flexible and you’d like to explore the hills at your own pace. If you are picking up the cycle at Nandi Hills itself, we recommend that you warm up for a bit by taking the cycle for a spin on flat ground before moving uphill. It will take you around 2 hours to get to the top.
Wheel Around
Want to meet up with fellow cycling enthusiasts? Then, a group tour would suit your perfectly. iCycle has a busy calendar that includes all kinds of exciting trails and the Nandi Hills is one of them. You can choose the one that would be the best test of your endurance {they specify different difficulty levels} and sign up for it. If you have a large group, you can even customise the trail and book an exclusive experience.
Thrillophilia too offers a similar, customised Nandi experience. You and your gang of pals can embark on a day long tour that sees you enjoy breakfast at a resort before cycling to check out the pretty hills. You’ll also make pit stops at many of the historical sights like the Bhoganandishwara Temple, Tipu’s Drop and Fort.
