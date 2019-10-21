Visit This Outlet For Their Yum Peri Peri Chicken & French Fries!

img-gallery-featured
Fast Food Restaurants

Nando's

Indira Nagar, Bengaluru
₹ ₹ ₹ 

1088, 12th Main Road, Indira Nagar, Bengaluru

image-map-default

What Makes It Awesome?

Nandos is one of the best restaurants for quick bites. The food is just amazing. Their peri-peri grilled chicken and their lip-smacking fresh fries will blow your mind away. You gotta head here for some tasty chargrilled chicken and indulge in the spicy peri-peri sauce. So, what are you waiting for?

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Kids, Bae

Fast Food Restaurants

Nando's

Indira Nagar, Bengaluru
₹ ₹ ₹ 

1088, 12th Main Road, Indira Nagar, Bengaluru

image-map-default