Nandos is one of the best restaurants for quick bites. The food is just amazing. Their peri-peri grilled chicken and their lip-smacking fresh fries will blow your mind away. You gotta head here for some tasty chargrilled chicken and indulge in the spicy peri-peri sauce. So, what are you waiting for?
Visit This Outlet For Their Yum Peri Peri Chicken & French Fries!
Fast Food Restaurants
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Indiranagar
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Kids, Bae
