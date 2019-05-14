Chocolate Shaped Notebooks To Kawaii Pouches: Get Your Dose Of Cute Stationery Here

If you've always strived to collect cool stationery since you were a kid (Pokemon labels were a real thing, guys!), then we have good news for you. We chanced upon a brand called Nanhe Kadam at an exhibition, and were blown away with the variety of products they had on offer! From notebooks that looked (and smelled) like chocolate bars, pencils that had ends shaped like doughnuts and cupcakes, kawaii pouches and thermosteel Hello Kitty bottles that can keep your drink either hot or cold -- it truly felt like our childhood dream had come true. A little later that we would've liked, perhaps, but still, it's here and we can't complain! What's more, Monika, the owner, also takes bulk orders so if you want to place an order for party favours, for example, simply reach out to her over Facebook or WhatsApp and she will get the products delivered to your doorstep.