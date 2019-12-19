Nati Style Food? Gorge On To Delicious Local Food Now!

Sri Maruthi Hotel: This little hotel, more of a military hotel is a place not many people are aware of. Located on the road connecting Chandra Layout and Nagarbhavi, it is a place where you can gorge on some delicious local non-vegetarian food. They are open for breakfast as well. Idly, Dosa, Biryani and Kaal Soup are what they are known for. You also have a range of Mutton, Chicken and Egg starters. We visited on a Sunday morning for breakfast. We started with some piping hot Kaal Soup followed by dosa. Chicken Masala and Kheema Masala were really good to go with the Dosa. Chicken Pepper Dry had its uniqueness to it. Chicken Fry was cooked well. Chicken Biryani was made just right for the way one would like to have for breakfast. Brain Fry, Boti, Kerala paratha and a lot of other dishes is what you can choose from here.