Add These National Parks In And Around Bangalore To Your Travel List

Spread across 65,000 acres of natural beauty, Bannerghatta National Park is one of Bangalore's true treasures. From wildlife safari, boating to a stroll around the national park, Bannerghatta National Park has a lot to offer. It is home to tigers, lions, leopards, bison, deer, bears, birds and butterflies. The lion and tiger safari or Grand Safari as it is called is one of the main attractions for the tourists who walk into the National Park. With these majestic beings out in the open, uncaged, inhabiting in their raw form, awe at the true beauty of wildlife in their natural habitat (from the safari vehicle). The park also has a wildlife corridor for elephants that connects BR hills to Sathyamangalam forests. You can also camp overnight at the Bannerghatta Nature Camp with the National Park as your backyard. Beat the traffic and experience wildlife at the Bannerghatta National Park in Bangalore.