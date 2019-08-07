Haven’t Seen Lion King Yet? Go See The Real Deal At India’s Best National Parks

If you want to feel like you’re in the middle of the Savannas and are worried about how to get that far, worry not. Hop across to the Gir National Park in Gujarat. Not only does the terrain remind you of the sprawling grasslands where Simba rolls and roars, but the wildlife is similar too. There’s Mufasa’s cousin, the Asiatic lions, striped hyenas, and plenty of deer (sambar, chital), chinkara and the neelgai. It is also home to the unique Black Buck, which is an Indian antelope.



Pro-Tip: If you are looking for an exclusive Black Buck Forest Reserve, you must visit Velavadar Wildlife Park, just few hours away from Gir).