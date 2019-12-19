Natural soap making class – Beginner workshop in Bangalore

Natural soap making class – Beginner Weekday workshop in Bangalore

Learn the Art of real soap making – Natural Handmade Soaps with celebrity consultant, Soap Manufacturing Consultant, Certified Perfumer and Aroma Therapist. By the end of the 5-hour exhaustive workshop, one is competent enough to set up a small scale handcrafted natural soaps, body bar business.



The workshop goes much beyond learning melt and pours soap process. The course content includes learning:



Cold Process Soaps with Infusions – Natural Colorants, Micas, Pigments



Hot Process Soaps

Textured soaps

Relaxing Body Bars

Goat Milk Soaps, Glycerin soaps with Bases (VEGAN SOAPS)

Kids Favorite Bars

Learn about using Aroma Therapy Oils and Fragrance Oils.

Take back all the samples that you create along with a recipe handout. Refreshments will be provided.



Day and Date: Thursday, 19th December



Time: 11 am – 4 pm

Cost: Rs 5500 per person (Inclusive of all material)

Booking fees: Rs 500 per person (Balance amount of Rs 5000 need to be paid at the venue)

Venue: Bloom and Grow, Koramangala

About Bloom and Grow:



Bloom & Grow facilitates artist-led art & craft workshops in studios and also, conducts art based corporate workshops across India.

