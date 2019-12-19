Khadi Kaftan Tops To Jute Baskets - This Jayanagar Store Takes Things Slow

Jayanagar might be well known for all their ethnic shopping options, but it’s got a fair share of contemporary indie labels too. Nature Alley in Jayanagar 4T Block is a clothing and lifestyle store that’s taking things slow and keeping it local.

Working with artisans, farmers and designers from Karnataka, Nature Alley works with natural fibres (and material for non-clothing products) like cotton, jute, and khadi among others. If you’re someone who’s into capsule clothing, you’ll love their range. Kaftan tops, Nehru jackets, asymmetrical dresses and tunics, and comfy cropped pants, come in solid blues, reds, and the colour of the natural fibre. All naturally dyed, the clothing can be worn to brunches, coffee dates, and as everyday wear, depending on how you accessorise it of course. Speaking of, they use fabric scraps from their clothing to make funky jewellery - cool and zero waste! Summers are the best time for their clothing, but come winter, pick up one of their thick and fluffy cotton or khadi stoles to throw over your outfit for smart layering.

Don’t care for clothing? Don’t worry. They have a range of home and lifestyle options too. Find home, bed, and table linen for that breezy home vibe. Not just sheets, they have table napkins, cushion covers, and curtains too. Keep knick-knacks in one of their jute baskets or pouches, and keep track of all these incurred expenses in one of their diaries.