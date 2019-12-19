Add A Parsi Touch To Your House With Dhurries, Table Runners and Mats From This Store

Navij Enterprises in Safina Plaza is your one-stop solution to shop home linens such as table runners, curtains, dhurries, and table mats. The designs sold here are Parsi inspired with white floral laces, and available in pastel shades. You can also find table runners and tablecloths with crochet borders in brown, gold, pink and red. If you are looking for some solid dark colours like red and orange with abstract prints, you can find a few of those as well at Navij Enterprises. Apart from table runners and covers, they also have matching table mats that would give your dining area a makeover.

Find cotton dhurries with colourful block prints in blues, reds, yellows with paisleys prints, floral motifs and patchwork. The throws and dhurries are my picks from Navij as they are accentuated with tassels and are made out of organic cotton. The cutwork fruit covers are also a good find here and are pretty economical as well. Once you are done with shopping for home needs and furnishings, you can update your wardrobe also with cotton block printed, kalamkari, ajrakh kurtas, pants, dupattas and sarees from Navij. The price range here starts at INR 750 and upwards for clothing and home linens.