Navrang’s Customised Block Printing And Dyeing Will Make You Want To DIY

The best part about Navrang is that you can be as involved as you want in the customisation process. When we visited the workshop, we spotted clients closely consulting with the artists there to get what they want. Their big, fat catalogue in-house, also offers lovely designs to choose from. Another plus is that the service is really friendly. If you are struggling with what you want, then, the printers happily step in with their suggestions. And even help mix and match a few designs to create something unique. Bring in your design template and they’ll recreate it for you. Do note that traditional printing techniques are only possible on pure fabrics {like pure cotton and silks}. So, if you don’t know where to source them, don’t worry, Navrang will do that as well for you. Basically, you can walk in empty handed and walk out with a gorgeous, complete saree or table cloth or curtain.