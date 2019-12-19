Need New Tees? This Socially Conscious Brand Does Cool Designs Including Embroidered Ones

If it's the thought that counts, then Little Root puts the thought into action with their collection of cool apparel for men and women that are made only of cruelty-free, biodegradable and recycled materials. Plus, every time you shop for their products they donate 10 per cent of each product sold to animal rescue organizations, reforestation and other charitable trusts. Currently, they have tied up with CUPA and C.A.R.E for this. Sustainable is their own little way! Of course, we got to talk about their collection of tees which are very cool and minimal in design. Ladies luck out as usual with floral embroidered and checkered designs while for the boys it's graphic and printed designs featuring football, mountains, and animals. But the men do have interesting colours such as mustard yellow, so you won't mind the little disparity in options. Also, since these tees start at INR 999, it also doesn't burn a hole in your pocket, whether you are looking to stock up on new threads of gift someone.