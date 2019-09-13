Nevermind: This is one of the best places for a romantic date. The ambience was just wow. We were pretty impressed with the food and lively ambience. With its igloo-shaped private cubicles, sheer curtains and the chandeliers with perfect lighting this place gives you perfect romantic and cozy vibes. Just like the ambiance the food is amazing too. We tried, Dim sums - which was perfectly made. It was so good that we did not even need a sauce or a dip along with them. Baos- this was one delicious appetizer we ordered. It kept us drooling. paneer tikka - this Indian starter was perfectly marinated with spices and grilled to perfection. And everything else was equally good. With not so gaudy presentation. It was just perfect. The staff were friendly and gave us a good service. Definitely one of my favourite places in Indiranagar. Would love to go here again.
Ready For A Date? This Pretty Place In Indiranagar Will Definitely Make Your Date Special!
Lounges
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
- Wi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Indiranagar
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Best To Go With?
Bae
