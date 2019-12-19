Neenu's Natural Brings To You Homemade Goodies That You Would Love

Staying away from home, the one thing we all truly miss at some point is ghar ka khana (homemade food). If you are craving for some homemade ladoos and pickles, Neenu's Natural has got your back. Neenu makes healthy and delicious snacks that are a part of a traditional Indian diet. Started in December 2017, they had two products and now has grown to offer an extensive range of products to their customers. Their menu ranges from products such as energy bars, savoury snacks, sweets, spices and pickles. All the products are made in-house by Neenu and her son. Bite into energy bars made out of fresh ingredients and zero sugar or sugar substitutes made by Neenu's Natural. Choose from plain energy bars, cinnamon energy bars and dark chocolate ones at INR 375 for a pack of 250 grams. Stock up your snacks counter with healthier options such as whole wheat methi matris, whole wheat Mexican fingers, roasted red rice chiwda and omega 3 mix starting at INR 200 for 250 grams. They also serve atta ladoos with gond, besan ladoos, sattu ladoos and whole wheat semolina jaggery fingers that would transport you straight to your mom's kitchen. Apart from sweets and snacks, shop for homemade spice mixes such as garam masala, chai masala and chaat masala starting at INR 125 for 100 grams. Their range of pickles and spreads are extensive and made out of natural ingredients, sunflower oil and Himalayan pink salt. From classic mango pickle to jaggery mango spread, find them all at Neenu's Naturals. They also have oil free pickles. You can place your order with them via facebook, emails or calls. They deliver throughout India and within Bangalore, they deliver it at your doorstep through personal delivery or Dunzo.