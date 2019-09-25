City's Best Cocktails At This Pretty Bar In Indiranagar, Drop By Now!

Lounges

Nevermind - Bar & Social

Indira Nagar, Bengaluru
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

614 & 615, 12th Main Road, HAL 2nd Stage, Indiranagar, Bengaluru

What Makes It Awesome?

Nevermind is known for its best ambience and lighting and the popular lady's night on Wednesdays, It is situated in Indiranagar. The place serves the city's best cocktails. The food here is authentic and mouth-watering. I personally loved the chicken on sugarcane sticks and the keema samosas ( included in the monsoon menu).

What Could Be Better?

They're really good at everything. Although they can improve on the fish

How Much Did It Cost?

₹3,000+

Best To Go With?

Family, Bae

