Located in a quiet lane off Hosur Road, New Arife Lamoulde has all you need to start your baking venture. Be prepared to gape at their array of cake moulds, including button and rope deco moulds for those cutesy designs on your creation. If you’re hoping to whip up some chocolates, the store will sort you out with everything from cocoa powder to chocolate wrappings. Apart from embossers, cutters (fancy a star-shaped cookie?) and intricate-looking cake modelling tools, they also stock kitchenware (right from whisks to patterned rolling pins), also find pretty cake stands, gravity cake holders, fondant moulds among others. Keep an eye on their Facebook page and you might find updates on their new products like Russian nozzle sets and spray gun machines!

While baking newbies can happily stock up on essentials like flour and baking powder, the store also has products like chocolate compound, whipped cream, flavours and even packs of ready to roll icing. While it's not the first choice for professional bakers in the city, the modest store in Koramangala is ideal for home bakers, students from different institutes and amateurs. After all, it’s a one-stop baking shop that doesn’t burn a hole in your pocket!