This Pretty New Cafe In Indiranagar Have Some Great Offers & Good Deals To Grab On

Buddy’s bar and cafe, a newly opened bar in Indiranagar, have some great offers going on right now. From fries for ₹9 to cocktails for ₹99, it’s definitely a good deal to grab. They have a really nice rooftop ambience and service is also pretty good. Even the food is very delicious. So what are you waiting for? Head to buddy’s bar and cafe with your friends right away before the offer ends.