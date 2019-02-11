After a successful running outlet in Whitefield, Biergarten is now in Bangalore and located in the heart of Koramangala. Ambience: The name Biergarten only defines the place Beers + Garden = Biergarten. Biergarten is known for their microbrewery and here they opened with eight types of beers. They have two floors and also have a huge sitting space with some open area for a perfect view of Kormangla. All greenery around the place. They have a separate area for smoking too. A huge space with different types of sitting arrangements also, they have bar counters on both the floors. A place where you can go with your family, friends and big groups. Beers: Eight types of Beers in a tap which you can try as per your taste buds. Starters: Medu Vada Pops – New innovative dish which basically comprises of small medu vada pops which were great. Lotus Stem – Crispy and crunchy lotus stem which was quite good. Paneer Samosa – well-stuffed samosa Mains: Thai Green Curry - like the Thai Green curry with steam rice. Desserts: Churros – Decent churros Kulfi Trio – Three Kulfies in different flavours, and it was nice. Cheese Cake – Again Cheesecake for was great. Mousse Cake – Again a superb mousse cake Service & Staff: Amazing hospitality by Ravi and Team. Staffs were friendly and well dressed. No words left to praise them a perfect example of great service and were quite professional and quick. Nice place to visit again for fine dining at this beautiful rooftop.
New Beer Bae In The Heart Of Koramangala
