New Beer Bae In The Heart Of Koramangala

After a successful running outlet in Whitefield, Biergarten is now in Bangalore and located in the heart of Koramangala. Ambience: The name Biergarten only defines the place Beers + Garden = Biergarten. Biergarten is known for their microbrewery and here they opened with eight types of beers. They have two floors and also have a huge sitting space with some open area for a perfect view of Kormangla. All greenery around the place. They have a separate area for smoking too. A huge space with different types of sitting arrangements also, they have bar counters on both the floors. A place where you can go with your family, friends and big groups. Beers: Eight types of Beers in a tap which you can try as per your taste buds. Starters: Medu Vada Pops – New innovative dish which basically comprises of small medu vada pops which were great. Lotus Stem – Crispy and crunchy lotus stem which was quite good. Paneer Samosa – well-stuffed samosa Mains: Thai Green Curry - like the Thai Green curry with steam rice. Desserts: Churros – Decent churros Kulfi Trio – Three Kulfies in different flavours, and it was nice. Cheese Cake – Again Cheesecake for was great. Mousse Cake – Again a superb mousse cake Service & Staff: Amazing hospitality by Ravi and Team. Staffs were friendly and well dressed. No words left to praise them a perfect example of great service and were quite professional and quick. Nice place to visit again for fine dining at this beautiful rooftop.