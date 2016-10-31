Salted Caramel Beer Anyone? The New Brews At Arbor Brewing Company Have Our Hearts

As if we ever needed an excuse to go back to Arbor, we’re getting two reasons to make sure we do anyway. One is the delicious Salted Caramel Porter and the other the Arbor Grand Cru. Light-bodied, lively on the palate and very Belgian, Arbor Grand Cru is great with fried sides. And while do we love ourselves this brown ale, we’re gung-ho over their 600th batch special – Salted Caramel Porter.