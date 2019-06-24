New Brew Chapter In BTM

Stories is the best-hidden gem we found in BTM, looking from outside you won’t realise it’s so big from the inside. This is Newly opened. We tried all most all veg starters, few cocktails and beer. They have varieties of cocktails and mocktails list which goes. We have tried a few of their signature ones. Overall good experience with food and drinks. Service is really good. They have two floors and the rooftop has lawns for children to play. The best part is they have a big parking space opposite to their place, which I would say very convenient on that narrow BTM road.