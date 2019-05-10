New Cafe In Town - Night Owl

Night Owl - Pub & Social is an open rooftop cafe newly opened at prime location for Foodies in the town. Varieties of hard drinks, shakes, cocktails and mocktails. Have tried some of them and believe me it’s best to have at open terrace especially when it’s raining. They do have varieties of Veg and Non-veg starters which goes perfectly well with the drinks. Being eggiterian i have tried Vadapav, mushrooms, egg fried which is unique and paneer buns. All starters are presented really good and delicious in taste. For non-veg this place is paradise. They have unique dishes one I heard is seafood Rasam. I tried kulfi with a hot brownie. I never tried that combination before but it goes so well together. Overall a good experience and must try a few varieties and their speciality dishes and drinks.