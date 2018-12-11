Need A New Place To Chill? Koramangala's Got Six New Cafes For You To Check Out

If you are looking for a new place to hang out in Bangalore, Koramangala always comes to the rescue. We are always wondering how Koramangala has space for so many cafes, restaurants, bars, and what not. Anyway, lest we digress, we found out that Koramangala has about 15 new cafes that's opened up and naturally we went to all. So without further ado, we present to you the best of new cafes in Koramangala that you need to check out.