This New Vegetarian Cafe In Indiranagar Which Serves The Best Fusion Food!

Street Storyss is a new chic cafe at Indiranagar! Their food specialty is the fusion of traditional Indian dishes. It is not that day that a hardcore non-vegetarian raves about Vegetarian dishes. This is one of a kind restaurant which has successfully attempted to get the best of street food. This was our menu Starters: Fafda Papad and Khakra Avacado mousse Thai corn cake Chili paneer samosa Pan-fried dimsums Textures of eggplant Main course: Margarita pizza Teen cheese pizza Punjabi kadhi pakora Rajma ghee khichdi Basmati rice nasi goreng Mumbai chilu paneer fried rice biryani Dessert: Frozen gulkand kheer Frozen coffee malai Drinks: Oats and banana lassi Kokum masala Mango chili coconut Orange and kafir lime Overall, a pretty nice restaurant for all our good food craving. This place is worth every penny.