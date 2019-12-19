Street Storyss is a new chic cafe at Indiranagar! Their food specialty is the fusion of traditional Indian dishes. It is not that day that a hardcore non-vegetarian raves about Vegetarian dishes. This is one of a kind restaurant which has successfully attempted to get the best of street food. This was our menu Starters: Fafda Papad and Khakra Avacado mousse Thai corn cake Chili paneer samosa Pan-fried dimsums Textures of eggplant Main course: Margarita pizza Teen cheese pizza Punjabi kadhi pakora Rajma ghee khichdi Basmati rice nasi goreng Mumbai chilu paneer fried rice biryani Dessert: Frozen gulkand kheer Frozen coffee malai Drinks: Oats and banana lassi Kokum masala Mango chili coconut Orange and kafir lime Overall, a pretty nice restaurant for all our good food craving. This place is worth every penny.
This New Vegetarian Cafe In Indiranagar Which Serves The Best Fusion Food!
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 600
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Indiranagar
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
There was nothing much to complain about, I loved the food and the ambiance and the service
How Much Did It Cost?
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Best To Go With?
Big Group, Family, Bae, Kids
