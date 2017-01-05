Egg Or Yoghurt? The Vietnamese Coffee Just Got Interesting At Hanoi In Koramangala

We have already raved about Hanoi’s authentic Vietnamese coffee here. So imagine our joy when we heard that the restaurant has introduced some new variations straight from Vietnam. On offer will be an Egg Coffee, a popular coffee from the streets of Hanoi in North Vietnam. According to owner Diep Vu, it is dark filter coffee with a little sugar and comes topped with an egg white foam. Don’t care for eggs in your caffeine? Then just settle for the Yoghurt Coffee instead — a sweet and sour concoction with 1/3 part coffee, 1/3 part yoghurt, 1/3 part condensed milk and topped with vanilla cream. There’s also Coconut Milk Coffee {vegans you will love this}, Vietnamese Trung Nguyen Black Filter coffee and the popular classic Iced Vietnamese Filter Coffee. The coffee is of course sourced from Vietnam!

Price: INR 125 upwards