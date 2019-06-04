This Summers Drop By This Amazing Dessert Place Especially For Chocolate Maniacs

Kurtoskalacs is the place for you to go if you are looking for a different dessert experience, which is as fascinating as the name suggests. It is a twist to the traditional cake originally from Hungary/Romania. The ice cream here is served on a puff pastry cone which is rolled in granulated sugar. The once cream in itself is indulgent but the “chimney cone” as it’s called creates the magic. It gets a bit messy when you bite into the cone but that only makes it more fun. The Nutella and chock chip cone is a must-try for the chocolate maniacs out there. Definitely, recommend to dine in and not take away. We tried only the sweet versions, there are savory options as well for the oh-I-don’t-eat-dessert people, so check it out.