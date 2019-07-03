A True Hidden Gem For Nati Style Lovers

Maratha Darshan is a discovery by me but it has been loved for almost 25 years. A perfect Meat Haven, for Non-veg lovers. It's not typical Marathwada Khana but a Karnataka Military Hotel mix is also seen. Nati style is a one-word description. Right in the lane beside Queen's Road, you find this place. Here they serve Thalis and also dishes separately. The first thing which amazed me here is the Mutton Kheema balls gravy, soft minced meat rolled and tossed in a perfect gravy of subtleness. This is going well with rice and ragi balls. The thali here has one Meat dish, Ragi Ball or White rice and rasam. The Nati Koli Saaru or Desi chicken Saaru is amazing. It's made to perfection with a tinge of red chillies and in house spices. The chicken 65 is well marinated with a curry leaf mixture and red peppers. Biryani is again out of the world, perfectly spiced and effectively cooked. One visit to this place is a satisfaction to the soul.