The New Food Menu Has Arrived At Bramha Brews

Brahma Brew is the most happening brewery in JP Nagar. Clay tile roofs, stone pillars and modern wall art, offer a mix of old world charm with a new age feel. This amalgamation is reflected in the menu as well, providing standard South Indian fare along with continental and Italian dishes. If you're here on a date, there's a special candle-lit dining area beside a water lily pond sure to charm your partner. Brahma Brews highlights are the craft brews, that pair really well with the food. Each one has a distinctive flavour, whether it's the crisp notes of Kolsch or the rich, fruity aromas of Weizenbock. One can't go wrong with the brews here. Brahma Brews introduced new Food menu to their regular menu. Chef Swatantra Kumar created some magic by introducing new dishes to the menu.