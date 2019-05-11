Tartlets To Potent Cocktails: Check Out The New Menu At This Rooftop Bar In Rajajinagar

Retaining the policy of small bites and emphasis on tapas-style presentation, Alfresco by Bene's new menu is a global one. Start off with the Symphony of Bruschetta, a trio of bruschettas with three different toppings -- thyme mushroom, basil tomato, and olive capers. Pair it with Alfresco Signature, a gin-based cocktail with elder flower, lemon juice, and cranberry juice. The menu works for date nights, after work drinks with the bosses or even casual meetings.

If you want to focus more on the conversation and the drinks like the Sex Between The Palm (a rum-based sundowner) or Blood And Sand which is a whisky-based drink with maraschino cherries, then we recommend the Gamberi Aglio E Olio (shrimps) and Nachos. For date nights, there's Cheese Sambusek and Mozzarelline In Carroza, that should keep things literally cheesy, and for everything else, order a portion Lamb Doner Kebab and Caponata Tartlets -- a standout dish for us for the combo of zucchini-aubergine-tomato in oregano.