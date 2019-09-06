Beautiful Ambience With Amazing Food & Efficient Service

Food Coma: New restaurant on the prime location. Beautiful ambience with a great view, amazing food, and wonderful service at a decent price. This place is on the streets of Indiranagar. The staff is really kind and welcoming. They have really well-sitting arrangements with calm and shooting music with an open kitchen. We started with some amazing mocktails. They have a huge list of mocktails to choose from. We tried the chill litchi, green apple, and black current mojito. They also have a huge list to choose from for the starters both veg and non-veg. From the veg starters, we tried the Gobi Chettinad, crispy lotus stem, Thai corn fritters, veg sliders. Loved the Thai corn fritters and the veg sliders. Thai corn fritters were really crispy with some tamarind sauce which gave it a tangy taste. The combination went really well together. The veg sliders are must try if you visit this place or I would say visit this place to try the veg sliders. They are tiny small veg burgers with colourful buns served with some amazing chutney. From the non-veg starters, we tried the Turkish chicken kebab, mutton sheekh, barbeque wings, tawa fish, fish and wild pepper, perking fish, coma chicken. Loved the tawa fish and barbeque wings. From the main course, the American chopsuey in both veg and non-veg, veg pulao, roti and dal makhni, butter roti and butter chicken. The butter chicken is a must-try. It has the best butter chicken I ever had. The best part about this place is the dessert menu. We tried the American cheesecake, tiramisu, Panna Cotta, roasted almond cake, cappuccino brownie, bread pudding, creamy caramel. Loved the American cheesecake and the bread pudding. It was so amazing that we ordered it twice. Must try. Had a wonderful experience at food coma. The food was really delicious and amazing. Especially the way they were presented. The service is really good. The head chef was really kind enough to come and ask for feedbacks personally.