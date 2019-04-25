Hit This Brewpub With Karaoke Rooms At Brigade Road

This place has 600 people seating capacity at a time. A huge place with indoor and rooftop sitting. The ambience of this place is friendly and they have 2 karaoke rooms capacity of 10 and 15 people. They have a different kitchen for veg and non-veg. The staff are quick in there service and response in a good manner. The bar snacks in their menu were the best. Never miss their Shakesbierre chips, podi idle 😋, crispy chat. Signature cocktails were very different, the presentation of cocktails was attractive 😍. They are yet to launch brew beers!