Hit This Brewpub With Karaoke Rooms At Brigade Road

Breweries

ShakesBierre

Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Eva Mall, Level 5, Brigade Road, Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

This place has 600 people seating capacity at a time. A huge place with indoor and rooftop sitting. The ambience of this place is friendly and they have 2 karaoke rooms capacity of 10 and 15 people. They have a different kitchen for veg and non-veg. The staff are quick in there service and response in a good manner. The bar snacks in their menu were the best. Never miss their Shakesbierre chips, podi idle 😋, crispy chat. Signature cocktails were very different, the presentation of cocktails was attractive 😍. They are yet to launch brew beers!

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae

