This place has 600 people seating capacity at a time. A huge place with indoor and rooftop sitting. The ambience of this place is friendly and they have 2 karaoke rooms capacity of 10 and 15 people. They have a different kitchen for veg and non-veg. The staff are quick in there service and response in a good manner. The bar snacks in their menu were the best. Never miss their Shakesbierre chips, podi idle 😋, crispy chat. Signature cocktails were very different, the presentation of cocktails was attractive 😍. They are yet to launch brew beers!
Hit This Brewpub With Karaoke Rooms At Brigade Road
Breweries
- Price for two: ₹ 1800
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: M.G. Road
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae
