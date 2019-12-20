From Amazing Mocktails To Yum Starters, This New Place In Town Cannot Be Missed At All!

This place is ideal for team outings with its concept to entertain their guests with multi-cuisine food being served and everything here served is in its most Authentic sense as it needs to be following are the few things I tried and loved. Mocktail: Choco loco I could drink this all day long as it is very mildly sweet and balancing of the sweet is done in the right manner Starters: * Milijhuli kebab: Was curious to taste this and was happy after having it with its combination of broccoli with cauliflower and baby corn something new I ate * Bharva paneer: Its heavenly in flavour also the softness of the paneer is exceptional as it had pineapple in its filling * Bharva Mushroom: Never had mushroom this soft before also the fillings aren't repetitive neither the marination of everything is different * Tofu: Made in the way you would love to be vegan to have it every day without any hesitation if served all the three times a day Main course: Fell in love with Amritsari Paneer as it was soft malai paneer that was used will be going back to this place only for this with their soft naan. Also, the Dal MakhaniI flavourful with Ghee and you will be drooling after you have had this doesn't matter you liked it before or not