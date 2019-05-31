Indiranagar Peeps! Buckle Up For This Great Restrobar!

Had been to Inntense for lunch and just after we enter, the ambience made me flabbergasted. There is a really huge projector screen which serves a decorative purpose when the projector is turned off. The rustic chairs and funny captions with a huge ballroom like interiors make it a great place with a fantastic ambience. A place for really good cocktails. -BlackBerry Mint Foam: Blackberry and Whiskey being blent properly making it a fantastic concoction. -Whiskey Sour: Classic and perfect. No more words loved it. A customised Cocktail for me which was great. A beer base with gin and tonic. Thanks to the Mixologist Coming to the Food, Started with the best Watermelon Feta Cheese Salad!! Starters: -Chicken Tikka Trio: Woah! The chicken was perfectly Marinated and the trio of sauces which were added later increased the flavour of the Tikka a lot. This is definitely my pick, Malai Tikka could have been a little better. -Tandoori Stuffed Dingri: Mushrooms 🤩 Were amazing. Too good. The Juicy Mushrooms perfectly Tossed in the Tandoor were Yum. -Malai Broccoli: Broccoli in Malai! What more to expect. -Spinach & Mozzarella Cheese Cigars: These were the show stealers. Spinach well Sauteed, Baked with Mozzarella to a perfect threshold and wrapped into a Cigaro. -Crispy Potato Skins: This American dish attained its perfection in spice and Warf. Main course: -Herb Crusted Fish: One good fish here! Very well grilled fish coated with herbs. One can't miss it here. -Bamboo Veg Biryani: Wow! One word for it. Dessert : Flourless Chocolate Cake: Healthy Chocolate Cake; sticky and awesome!