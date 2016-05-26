Cat Studio, Magic Gardens and Dessert Bars: There's Plenty For Kids To Do In Town

This article originally appeared on the blog mycity4kids

Whether your children are toddlers or teenagers, Bangalore is teeming with fun and exciting things to do for kids of all ages. Where else can you take a boat ride, learn about the stars and do an animal safari – all in one day? However, if you are still looking for new places to explore in the city, we bring you some of the recently-launched kids places in the city.

Smaaash

Early this year, in the month of January, Smaaash – the country’s first gaming and entertainment centre – launched in Bangalore.

Smaaash houses over 30 urban games which includes one-of-its-kind 360-degree Smaaash Cricket Simulator, Twilight Bowling, ‘Superkeeper’ {the supersonic football game}, and Virtual Reality games like, FlyMax, F1 Simulator, apart from classic Arcade Games. Other experiences to look forward to are the Oculus-based Finger Coaster, and Nitro Wheelie, a super bike simulator, to name a few.

If you feel hungry after all that gaming, you can enter India’s first carnival cafe called ‘Mighty Small’ where you can expect to lose yourself in a wonderland with circus-inspired seating booths and an eclectic menu. Mighty Small aims at putting up a spectacular show with their Dessert Bar called Big Fat Treat and Lemonade Stall for kids.

Where: Smaash, 2nd Floor, 1 MG – Lido Mall, Trinity Circle, MG Road

Bowling Alleys

Smaaash

1 MG Mall, 2nd & 3rd Floor, MG Road, Ulssor, Bengaluru

Fun City At VR Bengaluru

Launched in February 2016, Fun City is spread across the top floor of  VR Bengaluru and features a range of kiddie games and arcade games. Some of the highlights of this playzone include a neon-illuminated trampoline park, a kids bowling alley, a mechanic swing, dashing cars, a robotic merry-go-round, crawl tunnels, padded obstacles, rope bridges, ball pools and slides. They also have a range of rides especially designed for little toddlers as well as arcade games for older kids.

Where: VR Bengaluru, 60/2, ITPL Main Road, Mahadevpura, Whitefield Road

Malls

VR Bengaluru

40/9, Whitefield Main Road, Krishnarajapura, Bengaluru

The Cat Studio By Furpurr

The Cat Studio is an experience zone where one can cuddle up to feline inmates, where potential cat parents can experience what it is like to live with one, and even adopt them. Though not a kiddie place, it is a great place for kids to spend some time cuddling and looking after cats. The only condition being that kids below the age of seven need to be accompanied by a parent.

Where: 485, Jeevan Bima Nagar Main Road, HAL 3rd Stage, LIC Colony, Sector 11, New Thippasandra

Pet Care

The Cat Studio by Furpurr

485, 8th Cross, Near Miranda School, Jeevan Bheema Nagar Main Road, Bengaluru

Magic Garden

Launched late last year, The Magic Garden with attractive giant models of garden creatures such as snails, butterflies, caterpillar, fishes and toads is a brand new play area in town catering specifically to kids under the age of five. The play area is sculpted in soft foam and has a smooth, anti-bacterial finish making it perfectly safe for the little ones.

Where: VR Bengaluru, 60/2, ITPL Main Road, Mahadevpura, Whitefield Road

That Awesome Place

That Awesome Place is a breakout studio designed especially for families to hang out together. It has a Play Zone attached to a trendy cafe so kids can have a blast playing, while parents take a break or catch up with friends over coffee. They also run weekly activities and hobbies for kids of various ages. That Awesome Place at Elements Mall opened in August 2015 and another branch was launched also launched at Inorbit Mall in Whitefield.

Gaming Zone

Awesome Place

Elements Mall, 4th Floor, Thanisandra Main Road, Nagawara, Bengaluru

Clip 'N Climb

To be launched shortly is Clip ‘n Climb – an indoor rock climbing studio located in Virginia Mall. Clip ‘N Climb  will offer 39 of climbing wall challenges to suit various levels. From pre-school kids to adults, there will be physical and mental challenges for all ages.

Where: Virginia Mall, Varthur Hobli, Whitefield Main Road

Other

Clip N Climb

Virginia Mall, Varthur Hobli, Whitefield Main Road, Bengaluru

