Cat Studio, Magic Gardens and Dessert Bars: There's Plenty For Kids To Do In Town

Early this year, in the month of January, Smaaash – the country’s first gaming and entertainment centre – launched in Bangalore.

Smaaash houses over 30 urban games which includes one-of-its-kind 360-degree Smaaash Cricket Simulator, Twilight Bowling, ‘Superkeeper’ {the supersonic football game}, and Virtual Reality games like, FlyMax, F1 Simulator, apart from classic Arcade Games. Other experiences to look forward to are the Oculus-based Finger Coaster, and Nitro Wheelie, a super bike simulator, to name a few.

If you feel hungry after all that gaming, you can enter India’s first carnival cafe called ‘Mighty Small’ where you can expect to lose yourself in a wonderland with circus-inspired seating booths and an eclectic menu. Mighty Small aims at putting up a spectacular show with their Dessert Bar called Big Fat Treat and Lemonade Stall for kids.

Where: Smaash, 2nd Floor, 1 MG – Lido Mall, Trinity Circle, MG Road