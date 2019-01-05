Eat, Drink, And Get Lit On Rooftops Or Underground At These New Places In JP Nagar

An actual pizzeria in JP Nagar seems exciting, doesn’t it? Finally arriving to the 'Luru, you can watch the whole pizza making process live (you already know how it’s going to taste just by the smell). Their gourmet pizza is a pizza you can make yourself (with as much cheese as you want with whatever toppings you want), and on occasion can actually be made in the kitchen with the chef. If that doesn’t sound like your ultimate childhood dream, they also have dessert pizzas if you don’t like choosing between the two. A little birdie also told us that they serve unlimited coke.

