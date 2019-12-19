This young vibrant chic restaurant is the new entrant to the Sahakarnagar area. It makes for a perfect spot to relax and chill with family and friends. It's an adorable place with amazing ambience, and the food served here is delicious. The food will satisfy all your cravings, and the drinks will quench your thirst. I love the vibes of the place.
Head To This New Cafe In Sahakarnagar For Excellent Food & Drinks
Cafes
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
The waiting time.
How Much Did It Cost?
INR 500 - INR 1,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, and Bae.
