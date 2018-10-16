Magic Fries, Pizza Fries & More: Savour Delish Fries With Amazing Dips

A place offering 30 types of French fries including veg and non-veg options. A cool, small joint in Church Street brings to you the new taste of French fries, with different variants such as chips, finger chips, French fried potato. Crunchy from the outside and soft on the inside, these gloriously golden and delicious fried potato strips are what dreams are made of. The J is giving a whole new twist to this delicious classic dish with dips of ketchup, cheese sauce, chilli garlic sauce, and salsa. I tried a variety of fries from the menu: Makhani fries– something new and it's amazing, one of my favourite fries (must-try) Nachos fries– fries with nachos and salsa dip Magic fries– fries with cheese, mayo and served with fried Maggi Pizza fries– pizza topped fries served with cheese and tomato sauce Beverages: Pink lemonade– cooler drink, perfectly balances the taste of the fries Lemon iced tea– the refreshing lemon iced tea which is quite good The service is pretty quick, and there's a self-service joint too.