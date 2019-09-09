Tasty & Healthy Vegan Food, Drop By Sante Spa Now!

Visited this place recently on a weekend and the crowd is quite good in a number. Loved the place - Indoor & Outdoor seating ambience. Tried Pink Lemonade and its excellent refreshing beverage. Beetroot and lemonade mix. Ordered couple of starters, Beetroot Spinach Hommus, Southern spiced Cottage Cheese. The cottage cheese prepared along with podi masala served along with watermelon pickle is perfect combo ever. Tried Pizza farm-fresh, its stone grilled based of ragi and topped with red capsicum, Roma tomatoes, sundried tomatoes and cherries with cottage cheese. It is incomplete without having Smoothie at this place. Vegan Chocolate Granola is one of the signature dishes in their menu. All chocolate lovers will enjoy it. It is prepared with roasted almonds, peanut butter, pomegranate seeds, moringa cocoa & roasted flax. Had a great experience and surely a recommended place for all age groups.