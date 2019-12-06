Vegas Strip To A Bollywood Party: Here's Where You Should Be Partying With The Clock Turns 2020

Welcome 2020 in style with Los Angeles 2020 at The Chancery Pavillion. Celebrate and dance the night away with your squad as there's going to be a celebrity DJ spinning some tunes, performances by a Russian belly dancer, a fashion show, live singers, karaoke and dance performances. Guess what, you can bring your kids along as there's going to be a kids' corner with nannies to take care of them along with lots of activities for them.



Price: INR 2,499 for women, INR 2,799 for stags, couples INR 4,999 and INR 9,999 for couples with stay and INR 999 for kids.

