Vegas Strip To A Bollywood Party: Here's Where You Should Be Partying With The Clock Turns 2020

We don’t know if the government will spoil the party with strict curfews and deadlines but we’ll help you plan your new year celebration in Bangalore anyway! Start the party early and let the fun, feasting, and erm…debauchery last as long as it can. As eclectic as the people of our fine city are, the parties follow suit. So from a The Vegas Strip and the good old Bollywood party, here’s where you should be when 2020 comes knocking at your door, and see for yourself which one is the best new year party in Bangalore.
The Chancery Pavillion
Welcome 2020 in style with Los Angeles 2020 at The Chancery Pavillion. Celebrate and dance the night away with your squad as there's going to be a celebrity DJ spinning some tunes, performances by a Russian belly dancer, a fashion show, live singers, karaoke and dance performances. Guess what, you can bring your kids along as there's going to be a kids' corner with nannies to take care of them along with lots of activities for them.
Price: INR 2,499 for women, INR 2,799 for stags, couples INR 4,999 and INR 9,999 for couples with stay and INR 999 for kids.
- Room Rent: ₹ 5200
Fairfield By Marriott, Rajajinagar
End the year 2019 with NYE Mystic Magic 2020 happening at Fairfield by Mariott, Rajajinagar. From premium alcohol, starters and unlimited food that you can keep popping back to in the middle of all the dancing, and of course DJ Mahaneet with two other DJs spinning both Bollywood and Hollywood tracks, you’re going to need a lot of energy to party here. There's going to be a party area set up right next to the pool with belly dancing, fire dance, and special countdown.
Price: INR 999 for kids, INR 3,699 for stag, INR 5,999 for couples and INR 9,999 for stay.
- Room Rent: ₹ 5000
The Den
Get your party shoes on and head over The Den’s party spot The Creek and Layla for Aurora 2020, not only do you get a fantastic view of the city skyline, but also unlimited food, drink, and dance. To keep you company on the dance floor, DJ DAIWKI and DJ Krish will be around and DJ Jack opening. There's going to be fire dance, special dance act, and fireworks. The party wraps up at 1am though, so make sure you have an after-party plan if you want to watch the sunrise on 2020!
Price: INR 999 for kids, INR 4,499 for single women, INR 5,499 for stags and INR 9,499 per couple.
- Room Rent: ₹ 14000
XU, The Leela Palace
Ring in the new year at XU, The Leela Palace, where the party, called One Night In Paris NYE 2020 will really light up the evening. DJ Hassan, DJ Snea and DJ KJ Jonas will make sure you dance all night, thanks to house and commercial tunes they’ll be spinning. There's going to live Dhol, fire jugglers, streamers and LED backdrop, the party is going to be rocking here.
Price: INR 499 for kids, INR 2,999 for female, INR 3,999 for general stag and INR 5,999 for couples.
- Price for two: ₹ 2400
The Oterra Hotel, Crowne Plaza
It’s all about letting your hair down at this grand party. Why? With a theme like Las Vegas, well, you know, you can’t not have a good time. Recreating the vibes of the Vegas Strip, the hotel has some thumping music (mostly Bollywood), strobe lights, fire jugglers, international dancers, and even a fashion show to glam up the party. They also have a live jazz band playing so you can raise a toast to 2020, minus the drama. Oh, and did we mention kids will be looked after by nannies so you can enjoy guiltfree?
Price: INR 1,499 for kids, INR 5,499 for couples and INR 10,499 for party and room
- Room Rent: ₹ 11000
