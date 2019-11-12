New York's Famous Magnolia Bakery Is Here! Have You Checked It Out?

The very famous Sex and the city scene where they have the cupcakes from here can never be forgotten. Well, Bangalore got its own Magnolia now, at Indiranagar. Famous for its cupcakes, check this place out for its great desserts. From cupcakes, cakes, cheesecakes, ice creams there's a large variety of desserts to choose from. My personal favourite is Banana pudding. And do try their cakes.