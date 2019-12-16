Atrangi: A New Cafe In Hsr For Scrumptious Food & Drinks

Atrangi - Located at Behind KLM mall, HSR Layout, Bangalore. Newly launched Hookah Cafe in my neighbourhood, Near high posh road 27main. Ambience: Rooftop place with Hookah Cafe and Pure Vegetarian place. The ambience was vibrant with different sitting styles. Played some amazing Hindi and Punjabi music which was perfect with the Hookah. Serving some Desi food with some twist and tadka Hookah: * Atrangi Special - Slightly strong side but awesome. Tried 2-3 more flavours which were amazing and great. They customize your House hookah according to your taste and mild, strong. Shakes: Shakes also well balanced of Sweet and chocolates. Food: * Onion Rings - Well dip fried, served with Chutney * Vada Pav - Amazing Vada Pav * Bread Pakoda - Which was super in Desi Style. * Samosa Chaat - Again must-try a dish of this place and it prepared uniquely. * Pasta - Creamy and Cheesy white sauce pasta which was great in taste I must say Food was great here with Extraordinary presentation and taste. Service & Staff: Exotic place for some awesome food and hookah. Service was quite good. Staff was well mannered and prepared. Perfect place for hookah lovers. Love to visit again