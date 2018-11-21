Munch On! This Eatery Has An All-New Delhi Snacks & Breakfast Menu

Delhi Highway, Indiranagar has come up with a new menu for snacks and breakfast, and it has delectable street food of Delhi served just like it is served in the streets of Delhi. They have delicious chaats ranging from dahi bhalla chaat to pani puri. They have aloo puri combo, chole bhature combo, matar kulcha, chole kulcha, bread pakora, samosa chaat, and many other street food items. I love the appealing presentation of the food. Oh, and they have authentic jalebi rabdi, and that is must-try. And of course, you can't miss the kullad lassi.