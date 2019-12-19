This place is located on the rooftop and has a lively ambience with nice lights and khaats (cots) just like the ones in Punjab. Also, they serve delicious Punjabi veg food. Some of the must-try dishes here are dal makhani, cheese pakora, cheese paratha, dry fruit lassi, fruit cream, and baingan bharta.
Dine At This Newly Launched Punjabi Rooftop Restaurant In Jayanagar
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 800
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Jayanagar
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
INR 500 - INR 1,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae, and Kids.
Other Outlets
