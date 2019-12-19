Dine At This Newly Launched Punjabi Rooftop Restaurant In Jayanagar

Casual Dining

Kapoor's Cafe

Jayanagar, Bengaluru
GVS Complex, 4th Floor, 10th A Main Road, 3rd Block, Jayanagar East, Bengaluru

What Makes It Awesome?

This place is located on the rooftop and has a lively ambience with nice lights and khaats (cots) just like the ones in Punjab. Also, they serve delicious Punjabi veg food. Some of the must-try dishes here are dal makhani, cheese pakora, cheese paratha, dry fruit lassi, fruit cream, and baingan bharta.

How Much Did It Cost?

INR 500 - INR 1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, and Kids.

