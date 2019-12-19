Lads, Shop For Shirts And Tees On A Budget Here Without Compromising On Style

At some point in your life as a stylish (and perennially broke) man, you will probably face the problem of making a big decision -- pay rent or update your wardrobe. Since the rent thing is non-negotiable, it just means that you have to max out the cash you have left over. The good news is that there are stores like NexGen in Mathikere, where you can buy affordable men's fashion on a budget.

NexGen is your best bet for basics. Plus, the store has plenty of non-intrusive staff members that usually leave you to your own devices if you let them know you're just there "to look." We went through their collection and found quite a few stylish casual button downs, outerwear and polo shirts starting from INR 550, plain and graphic print t-shirts from INR 300, denims priced at INR 850 upwards, and a whole range of accessories. All you have to do is go there and shop for a bunch of basics, and you're pretty much sorted, style-wise at least, for the rest of the month!