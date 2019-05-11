Neysa serves pure Vegetarian Restaurant in Jayanagar serving best quality food from across India at affordable prices. Tastes really good. Nice Ambience and decor, even their staff is very courteous!
Neysa - A Pure Vegetarian Restaurant In Jayanagar
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 700
- Nearest Metro Station: Jayanagar
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids
Also On Neysa
