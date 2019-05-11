Neysa - A Pure Vegetarian Restaurant In Jayanagar

Casual Dining

Neysa

Jayanagar, Bengaluru
4.0
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

14, Ground Floor, 32nd Cross Road, 7th Block, Jayanagar, Bengaluru

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Neysa serves pure Vegetarian Restaurant in Jayanagar serving best quality food from across India at affordable prices. Tastes really good. Nice Ambience and decor, even their staff is very courteous!

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

