For those of you who love art but don’t have a fat bank balance to afford originals, the NGMA Gift Shop is a fantastic find. The often ignored shop, on the museum’s premises, stacks up giant envelopes with prints from Indian artists. And they are yours for just INR 150! We spotted some fine names like Subodh Gupta, Nandalal Bose, Rabindranath Tagore, and Jamini Roy.

You can either pick up a set of works from an artist or go for a collection of works. And if you are wondering whether anything good can come for INR 150 these days, we checked on the quality of the prints and they are pretty good. These make for excellent additions to your space {all you need to do is frame these} or can be gifted to that darling friend or family member who is mad for art.