Can’t get enough of art? Stop by NGMA’s gift shop to snap up prints from famed Indian artists, coffee mugs with paintings plastered on them, and artful cards. The pocket-friendly prices are an added bonus.
- Nearest Metro Station: Cubbon Park
For those of you who love art but don’t have a fat bank balance to afford originals, the NGMA Gift Shop is a fantastic find. The often ignored shop, on the museum’s premises, stacks up giant envelopes with prints from Indian artists. And they are yours for just INR 150! We spotted some fine names like Subodh Gupta, Nandalal Bose, Rabindranath Tagore, and Jamini Roy.
You can either pick up a set of works from an artist or go for a collection of works. And if you are wondering whether anything good can come for INR 150 these days, we checked on the quality of the prints and they are pretty good. These make for excellent additions to your space {all you need to do is frame these} or can be gifted to that darling friend or family member who is mad for art.
While the shop doesn’t have endless options, there are some neat offerings. We loved the set of mugs that had famous works printed on them. Many of the mugs {INR 200 for a set of two} featured bright colours and soulful prints that would sure give you plenty to gaze at |and think about} while you sip on your coffee or chai.
There was also a stand that had plenty of greeting cards {INR 5 for each} that featured lush landscapes, scenes from a temple procession, elegant women, and mythical creatures. One look at these and you’ll be ditching Hallmark in a jiffy!
You can shop online for all of these on the NGMA website. But we found that the prices are a tad more on the site.
