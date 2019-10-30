Here's Where To Find The Best Rajasthani Thali In Bangalore

Casual Dining

NH8

Sahakara Nagar, Bengaluru
4.0
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

8, 2nd Floor, 60 Feet Road, Sahakara Nagar, Bengaluru

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

NH8: Amazing place, amazing ambience, courteous staff. This Rajasthani cuisine has everything you crave for. We were hosted by Devaraj Meghwal. All-time Smiling face and quick service. Mocktails were really good. Orange shake and Watermelon shake were really good and made from fresh fruits. Chats were uniquely presented and were really tasty. Coming to the main course everything was perfect to satisfy your Rajasthani cravings. Even the desserts were amazing. Jalebi was perfect. Rasmalai was drool-worthy. Only Ghewar was a little disappointing but I hope they have taken care of it. 😊

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Kids.

