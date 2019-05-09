Food, Rhymes, Prints & Fruit Salads Have Now Landed On Crop Tops As Well

Bored of stripes and polka dots? Even paisley just not doing it for you anymore? A total winner with Millennials, Nikita Badera is an up and coming fashion house based out of Vijaynagar, that’s both modestly priced as well as stand out in patterns.

Whether it’s to dress to impress, or just avoid a ‘twinning’ disaster, these clothes are bound to make heads turn. They cater to every need, be it ethnic to wear to a wedding, or Western to wear to an ex’s wedding. Like any other boutique, it models crop tops, dresses, and kurtis. But what sets it apart from the rest, are the quirky designs they provide like pugs, unicorns, scooters and tropical prints, to list some of the many. Rest assured, you’re guaranteed to get an “OMG! You have to tell me where you got this."

However, if you’re on the other end of the quirk spectrum, this boutique sells chic lehengas and gowns as well, and specializes in pant sarees (it's literally what it sounds like). It would require true effort to leave this store empty-handed.